Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Sets New 1-Year High at $76.71

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.71 and last traded at $75.04, with a volume of 1930 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.56.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. B. Riley increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.66.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $75,952.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $62,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $964,956. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 15,119 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,812,000 after buying an additional 84,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

