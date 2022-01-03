AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Hits New 1-Year High at $255.91

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $255.91 and last traded at $253.18, with a volume of 1195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $252.59.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.41.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.97%.

In other news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 203,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000,000 after acquiring an additional 19,956 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $807,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 233,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,861,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.