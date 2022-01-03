AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities accounts for about 0.8% of Ibex Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,231,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,639,577,000 after acquiring an additional 134,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,140,000 after buying an additional 438,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,794,768,000 after buying an additional 234,970 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,503,000 after buying an additional 2,297,565 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,916,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,573,000 after buying an additional 130,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $252.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.13. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.84 and a 12-month high of $254.61.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 87.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.41.

In other news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

