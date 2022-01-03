AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total value of $6,279,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 153,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.57, for a total transaction of $20,064,300.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 699,359 shares of company stock valued at $86,832,779. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoNation stock traded down $2.58 on Wednesday, hitting $114.27. 5,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,412. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $66.86 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.39.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

