Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Up 91.8% in December

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,800 shares, an increase of 91.8% from the November 30th total of 235,500 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 727,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AUUD traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 26,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,305. Auddia has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Auddia by 86.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 19,482 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Auddia during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Auddia during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Auddia during the second quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. 3.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Auddia in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Auddia Inc develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Auddia, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

