Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 482.50 ($6.49).

ASCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Ascential to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($6.05) to GBX 500 ($6.72) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

ASCL stock opened at GBX 402.40 ($5.41) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 418.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 416.68. Ascential has a 12 month low of GBX 322.20 ($4.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 456.80 ($6.14). The company has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39.

In related news, insider Paul Harrison sold 86,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.46), for a total transaction of £352,505.44 ($473,861.33).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

