Aryacoin (AYA) Price Reaches $0.0091 on Major Exchanges

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aryacoin has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $44,743.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aryacoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010676 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Aryacoin

Aryacoin (AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aryacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aryacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.