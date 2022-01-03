Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives $166.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.83.

Several research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

AJG traded down $3.12 on Wednesday, hitting $166.55. 16,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,867. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $112.92 and a twelve month high of $171.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,822,000 after buying an additional 1,332,944 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,404,000 after buying an additional 1,237,328 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,279,000 after purchasing an additional 927,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,005,000 after purchasing an additional 791,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

