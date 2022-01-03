Argent Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.4% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $75,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $338.98. The stock had a trading volume of 380,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,868,814. The business’s 50 day moving average is $332.38 and its 200 day moving average is $345.94. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $942.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total transaction of $41,086.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 953,783 shares of company stock worth $315,874,761 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

