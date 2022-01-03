Argent Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,820 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 109,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,674 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 315.9% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 115,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 87,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.9% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $47.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.50. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $197.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

