Argent Advisors Inc. Buys 115 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 5,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $2,897.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,696.10 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,914.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,775.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.31.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.