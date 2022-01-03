Argent Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000.

FLOT stock opened at $50.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average of $50.76. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

