Argent Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISTB. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,582,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $50.43 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.39 and a one year high of $51.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.