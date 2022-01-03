Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the November 30th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter valued at $4,757,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 8.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,274,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,847 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 21.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 569,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 101,656 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 21.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 286,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 50,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the second quarter valued at $496,000.

Shares of ARDC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.20. 135,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,364. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.13. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $16.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

