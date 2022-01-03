Arcblock (ABT) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Arcblock coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $15.33 million and $1.72 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00045596 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.