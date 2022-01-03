AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $129.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AptarGroup estimates fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share in the range of 88 to 96 cents, reflecting year-over-year growth of 4.5% at the mid-point of the guidance. Its Beauty + Home segment will gain from strong recovery in the beauty market driven by hair care and body care dispensers. The Food + Beverage segment is benefiting from rebound in beverage closure business and higher demand for food dispensing closures. The Pharma segment has been witnessing demand growth for components for injected medicines, consumer health care solutions and active material solutions. AptarGroup is well-poised to grow on its ongoing business-transformation, innovative product launches and expanding business through acquisitions and capacity expansion. However, rising material costs and ongoing concern over COVID variants will likely impact its results.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

ATR opened at $122.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.04. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $112.37 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

