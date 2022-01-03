Apron Network (APN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $250,547.00

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Apron Network has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $250,547.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apron Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Apron Network has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00047310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Apron Network Profile

Apron Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Buying and Selling Apron Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using U.S. dollars.

