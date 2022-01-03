Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,063 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.9% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 19,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 89,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 31,282 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 216,468 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,772 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,240,000 after acquiring an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL opened at $177.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

