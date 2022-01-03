ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ANIP. TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NASDAQ:ANIP traded up $1.05 on Monday, reaching $47.13. 3,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,597. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $60.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average of $36.84.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeanne Thoma bought 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.47 per share, with a total value of $49,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Haughey purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5,952.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

