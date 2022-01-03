Analyzing Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) and Its Peers

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE: WHG) is one of 74 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Westwood Holdings Group to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Westwood Holdings Group has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westwood Holdings Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.24, suggesting that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Westwood Holdings Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Westwood Holdings Group Competitors 675 3219 3453 126 2.41

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 11.37%. Given Westwood Holdings Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Westwood Holdings Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Westwood Holdings Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Westwood Holdings Group pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 29.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Westwood Holdings Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.4% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group $65.11 million -$8.95 million 13.66 Westwood Holdings Group Competitors $2.37 billion $249.04 million 38.40

Westwood Holdings Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Westwood Holdings Group. Westwood Holdings Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group 13.80% 9.04% 7.93% Westwood Holdings Group Competitors 27.94% 29.96% 13.77%

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group rivals beat Westwood Holdings Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

