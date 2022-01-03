Analyzing Puxin (NYSE:NEW) and First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS)

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) and First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Puxin and First High-School Education Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puxin $445.04 million 0.08 -$4.93 million $0.03 13.30 First High-School Education Group $68.33 million 0.67 $11.71 million N/A N/A

First High-School Education Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Puxin.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Puxin and First High-School Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puxin 0 0 0 0 N/A First High-School Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

First High-School Education Group has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 345.86%. Given First High-School Education Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First High-School Education Group is more favorable than Puxin.

Profitability

This table compares Puxin and First High-School Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puxin 1.61% -6.26% -0.60% First High-School Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Puxin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of First High-School Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Puxin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First High-School Education Group beats Puxin on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puxin

Puxin Ltd. provides educational services. It offers K-12 tutoring services, which provide educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, as well as full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams and art college admission exams, to help students enhance their academic results. The firm operates through the following segments: K-12 tutoring services and Study Abroad tutoring services. The company was founded by Yun Long Sha in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About First High-School Education Group

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Kunming, China.

