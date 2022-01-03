Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN: BHB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/27/2021 – Bar Harbor Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. "

12/24/2021 – Bar Harbor Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/14/2021 – Bar Harbor Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Bar Harbor Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/30/2021 – Bar Harbor Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/29/2021 – Bar Harbor Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Bar Harbor Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/15/2021 – Bar Harbor Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Bar Harbor Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $28.93 on Monday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 473.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

