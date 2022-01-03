Analysts Set Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Target Price at $15.30

Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Momo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.60 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of MOMO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.21. 86,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,299,815. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Momo has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.23.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $2.40. Momo had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Momo will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Momo by 1,635.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,473,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,200 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Momo by 147.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,414,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,653,000 after acquiring an additional 841,755 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Momo in the third quarter worth $8,262,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Momo by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,877,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,605,000 after acquiring an additional 655,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 5.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,326,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $142,791,000 after purchasing an additional 515,274 shares in the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momo Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

