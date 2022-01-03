Analysts Set Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Price Target at $4.50

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lument Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

NYSE LFT traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $3.84. 18,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,768. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a current ratio of 24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $95.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.22. Lument Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $4.48.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 18.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,884 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 68.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 34.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 42,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.