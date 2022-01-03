Analysts Set Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target at C$9.50

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHE.UN shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

TSE CHE.UN opened at C$7.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.63. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$5.66 and a 52 week high of C$8.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$768.99 million and a P/E ratio of -9.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is -73.71%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

