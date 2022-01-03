Analysts Set Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT at $30.50

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

BLMN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period.

BLMN traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,110. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.72. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

