Analysts Set American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Target Price at C$5.00

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HOT.UN shares. CIBC raised their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities began coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.75 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares began coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 price objective for the company.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE:HOT.UN traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.77. 77,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,464. The firm has a market cap of C$296.48 million and a P/E ratio of -10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.34, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.38. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$3.07 and a 52-week high of C$4.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.15.

In related news, Director Robert Francis O’neill purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.80 per share, with a total value of C$37,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 870,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,303,844.80. In the last three months, insiders purchased 37,500 shares of company stock worth $141,215.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.