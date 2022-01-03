Analysts Expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $350.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to report $350.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $478.56 million and the lowest is $262.80 million. NextEra Energy Partners reported sales of $212.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEP. KeyCorp began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEP. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.1% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,873 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,924 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEP stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $83.44. 329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.685 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.56%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

