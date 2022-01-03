Analysts Anticipate Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will announce sales of $3.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.58 billion and the lowest is $3.46 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $3.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year sales of $14.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.89 billion to $15.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.13.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $246.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.54 and its 200 day moving average is $228.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $192.89 and a 52-week high of $248.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

In related news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

