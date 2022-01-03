Analysts Anticipate Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.82 Million

Brokerages expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to post sales of $153.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.90 million and the highest is $155.06 million. Heartland Express reported sales of $155.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year sales of $612.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $610.75 million to $614.21 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $629.86 million, with estimates ranging from $616.08 million to $641.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HTLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 9.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 17.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 55.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 74,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 26,704 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HTLD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.82. The company had a trading volume of 203,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,811. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.80. Heartland Express has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

