Analysts Anticipate AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $604.24 Million

Analysts expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to announce $604.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $602.53 million and the highest is $607.32 million. AvalonBay Communities posted sales of $555.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share.

AVB has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.41.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $2.50 on Friday, hitting $250.09. The stock had a trading volume of 12,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,572. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $154.84 and a 52-week high of $254.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,231,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,639,577,000 after acquiring an additional 134,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,140,000 after purchasing an additional 438,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,794,768,000 after purchasing an additional 234,970 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,916,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,573,000 after purchasing an additional 130,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

