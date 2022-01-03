Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will post $2.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.72 billion and the highest is $2.75 billion. Amphenol posted sales of $2.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year sales of $10.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.57 billion to $10.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.91 billion to $11.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Truist increased their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,807,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,133,686,000 after purchasing an additional 188,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amphenol by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,417,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,742,399,000 after purchasing an additional 95,604 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amphenol by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,184,233,000 after purchasing an additional 966,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amphenol by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,152,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Amphenol by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,180,771,000 after purchasing an additional 662,233 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.83. 35,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.67 and a 200-day moving average of $76.58. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

