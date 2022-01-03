Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Sells 7,528 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,167 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,646 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOLD. National Bank Financial cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.39.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $19.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.33. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $25.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

