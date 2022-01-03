Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,798 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 382.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $49.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.28. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.29.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 10.73%.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.