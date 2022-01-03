Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,119 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial accounts for 1.6% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Ameriprise Financial worth $51,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 215,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,813,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $215,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 19,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $4,632,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.90.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,776 shares of company stock worth $22,149,231 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $304.40. 3,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,075. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.25. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.71 and a 52-week high of $312.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.