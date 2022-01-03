American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Stake Lessened by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lowered its holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 40.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 479,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,026 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $12,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the second quarter valued at $246,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 33.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1,297.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 118.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,981,000 after acquiring an additional 168,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $22.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.82. The firm has a market cap of $416.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $98.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

