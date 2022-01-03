American Financial Advisors LLC Has $407,000 Stock Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

American Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 117,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,881,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE FFC opened at $21.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $23.79.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 7%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

