American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 67.7% in the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 46.3% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 272,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,333,000 after buying an additional 86,166 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 732,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,994,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 637,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,270,000 after buying an additional 41,115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXUS stock opened at $70.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.47. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $75.53.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

