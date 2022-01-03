American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $26,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 29.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the second quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,176 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $163.60 on Monday. American Express has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $189.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $126.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. American Express’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.78.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

