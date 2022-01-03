Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

AEE stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,771. Ameren has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $90.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.73 and a 200 day moving average of $84.92. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.59%.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Ameren by 47.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

