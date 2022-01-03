Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of AMBBY remained flat at $$24.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071. Ambu A/S has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.28.

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

