Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.21.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMBA. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

AMBA traded up $13.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.19. 43,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,825. Ambarella has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $227.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -254.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.04.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.84, for a total transaction of $565,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 20.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 562.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,655,000 after buying an additional 459,131 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 0.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 501,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,477,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 20.0% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

