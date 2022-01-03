Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. B B H & B Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,178.80.

AMZN stock opened at $3,334.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,459.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,439.94. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

