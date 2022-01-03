Amalgamated Bank Sells 16,698 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,698 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trustmark by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,760,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,436,000 after buying an additional 27,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Trustmark by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,175,000 after purchasing an additional 145,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trustmark by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,401,000 after purchasing an additional 48,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 42.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,994,000 after buying an additional 209,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 8.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after buying an additional 51,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

Trustmark stock opened at $32.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.59. Trustmark Co. has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

In related news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $48,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

