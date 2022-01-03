Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GVA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 4,548.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

NYSE GVA opened at $38.70 on Monday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $44.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 65.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 88.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.