Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 32,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Encore Wire by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 16,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WIRE shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of WIRE opened at $143.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.14. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $151.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.88 and its 200-day moving average is $103.92.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $716.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

