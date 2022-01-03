Amalgamated Bank Has $984,000 Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 32.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 137,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 33,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 619.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 435,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,162,000 after purchasing an additional 374,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 11.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,881,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,724,000 after purchasing an additional 498,314 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 154.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 852,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,578,000 after purchasing an additional 517,893 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,783,000 after buying an additional 504,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $41.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average is $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.29. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. The firm had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

