Amalgamated Bank Has $856,000 Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of HLF opened at $40.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.02. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.