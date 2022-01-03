Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company. It focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s proprietary platform technologies consist of RespirVec and Densigen. Altimmune Inc., formerly known as Pharmathene Inc., is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

ALT has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Altimmune in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.

ALT stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $364.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $24.61.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 2,431.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VR Adviser LLC grew its position in Altimmune by 8.6% in the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,978,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Altimmune by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,281,000 after buying an additional 741,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Altimmune by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,941,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,272,000 after buying an additional 384,548 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altimmune by 104.2% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 816,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Altimmune by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,586,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after buying an additional 258,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

