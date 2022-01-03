Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Update

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 508.3% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ATGN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.35. 39,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.47 and a beta of 1.01. Altigen Communications has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99.
Altigen Communications Company Profile
