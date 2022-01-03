Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Update

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 508.3% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ATGN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.35. 39,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.47 and a beta of 1.01. Altigen Communications has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99.

Altigen Communications Company Profile

AltiGen Communications, Inc engages in the provision of Microsoft cloud solutions. It operates through the North America, and Rest of the World geographical segments. The North America segment comprises of United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Rest of the World segment focuses on Europe.

